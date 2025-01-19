'He was just a suspect': Mumbai Police release man detained from Chhattisgarh in Saif Ali Khan case

The Mumbai Police on Sunday released Akash Kanojia, who was detained at the Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh, in connection with actor Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case. Mumbai Police sub-inspector Pradeep Funde said that Kanojia was just a suspect. "From yesterday, we have been saying that he is just a suspect. We are releasing him. We will drop him at the railway station. He is not the accused, we are not taking him to Mumbai."

Speaking to reporters, Kanojia said: "I did not do anything wrong. I was brought here for questioning and now I have been released. I am not the accused."

#WATCH | Durg, Chhattisgarh: Mumbai Police Sub-Inspector Pradeep Funde says, "From yesterday, we have been saying that he is just a suspect, let us investigate before coming to any conclusion. We are releasing him. We will drop him at the railway station. He is not the accused,… https://t.co/Hmr5ETfu9m pic.twitter.com/VIrymPD4bN — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2025

Kanoji was detained on Saturday. His photo had been shared by Mumbai Police with the Railway Protection Force (RPF). He was detained while he was traveling by the Jnaneshwari Express which runs between Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to Kolkata Shalimar.

Earlier today, the Mumbai Police arrested a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national from Thane. According to the police, preliminary investigation suggests that the man was unaware that he had entered a Bollywood star's house and his intention was theft. A senior police official said the attacker was apprehended from Hiranandani Estate on Ghodbandar Road, neighbouring Thane district.

The man had changed his name, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, to Bijoy Das after entering India. He said the accused, who hails from Jhalokati in Bangladesh, had been living in Mumbai for more than five months, doing petty jobs. Police are trying to collect the documents the accused used to enter India illegally.

Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday in a shocking attack that raised intriguing questions about security, motive, and celebrity life. Khan, 54, underwent emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital, where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his apartment in the 'Satguru Sharan' building.