Saket court to hold in-camera proceedings in alleged rape case against Samir Modi

A Delhi court has ruled to conduct in-camera proceedings in the sensitive rape case against Samir Modi, the brother of businessman Lalit Modi. The Saket Court’s decision comes after a request from the complainant’s lawyer, citing the case's sensitivity.

The Saket Court in Delhi has granted an extension of two days for the police remand of Samir Modi, who is facing a rape allegation. Delhi Police had originally requested a three-day extension, but the court approved a two-day remand.

Samir Modi, who was produced before the court after a one-day police custody, faces allegations of rape, with the complainant, a former colleague of the accused, alleging the crime took place during their professional association.

During the proceedings, Delhi Police sought a three-day extension of Modi’s police custody, explaining that further investigation was required. The defense, however, opposed the extension, stating that bail hearings are not typically conducted in-camera.

The complainant’s lawyer argued that the nature of the case required privacy, emphasizing the delicate circumstances surrounding the victim and the ongoing investigation. In response to the application, the Saket Court acknowledged the seriousness of the matter and granted the request for private hearings, ensuring that the case would be heard without public access.

The court also passed over the case for a short period as Samir Modi’s counsel requested a "passover," citing the arrival of a senior counsel to represent him.

Modi was taken into custody at the airport while he was attempting to leave the city. He was later produced before a court. The arrest was carried out by police personnel from the New Friends Colony Police Station.

An FIR was registered against Samir on September 10, under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC. A complaint was received against Samir in 2019, following which an investigation was launched.

According to The Indian Express, police sources said the woman had allegedly demanded Rs 50 crore to settle the matter. She had been in a live-in relationship with the accused for the past seven to eight years.

The woman had reportedly been trying to lodge an FIR for some time, but after approaching the court recently, the police were prompted to take action.