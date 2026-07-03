Salman Khan firing case: Anmol Bishnoi seeks formal surrender before Mumbai court

Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of failed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a wanted accused in the April firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence, has moved a special MCOCA court in Mumbai seeking permission to formally surrender in the case.

Application for formal surrender

In an application filed before the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), Anmol said he “wished to voluntarily surrender before the Mumbai court to face the ongoing trial and participate in the judicial proceedings in the interest of a fair trial and justice", according to the plea. Special judge S.R. Navender on Thursday directed the public prosecutor to file a reply to Anmol’s petition.

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Request for production warrant

The plea notes that Anmol’s currently lodged in Tihar jail, New Delhi, after being extradited from the United States to India in November 2025. Following his arrival, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested him in connection with an alleged terrorist-gangster nexus linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate. Because Anmol remains in judicial custody in the NIA matter, his application asks the court to issue a production warrant to Tihar jail authorities so his surrender can be formally recorded and remand proceedings conducted, either physically or via virtual mode.

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No prejudice to prosecution, says plea

The petition argues that permitting a formal surrender would “not prejudice the prosecution” and would instead help expedite the trial and prevent unnecessary delays. It adds that the trial in the Salman Khan house firing case is already underway and that statements of three prosecution witnesses have been recorded in Anmol's absence.

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Case background



The case stems from the April 14, 2024, firing outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, when two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire and fled. Mumbai police have invoked MCOCA, alleging the attack was orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The trial is proceeding against co-accused Vicky Gupta, Sagar Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohammed Rafiq Chaudhary and Harpal Singh, all in judicial custody. Another accused, Anuj Kumar Thapan, died in police custody. Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi remain named as wanted accused in the case.