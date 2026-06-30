'I have countless memories': Salman Khan gets emotional on leaving Galaxy Apartments, to shift to...

A major change may now be on the horizon. Recent reports suggest that Salman Khan and his family are preparing to shift to a new six-storey sea-facing bungalow in Bandra. The move is reportedly linked to increasing security concerns following threats directed at the actor in recent years.

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Despite being one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, Salman has continued to live in the same residence where he grew up, the iconic Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

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Speaking about his attachment to the house in an earlier interview, Salman said he has “countless memories attached to that house,” explaining why he never felt the need to move elsewhere. The actor has often described Galaxy Apartments as more than just a residence, calling it a place deeply connected to his childhood, family and life journey.

"The entire building is like one big family. When we were little, all the kids of the building would play together in the garden below and sometimes even sleep there. Back then, there weren't different houses, all the houses were treated as our own and we would go into anyone's house to eat food. I still stay in the same flat because I have countless memories attached to that house," Salman had said, as reported by news agency IANS.

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The Khan family moved into Galaxy Apartments in 1974 when Salman's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, shifted there with his wife, Salma Khan and their children. While Salman's siblings eventually moved into their own homes, the actor chose to stay back and continue living close to his parents.

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Over the years, Galaxy Apartments has become a landmark for Salman’s fans. Thousands gather outside the building on special occasions, particularly on his birthday and during festivals, hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor from his balcony. The balcony itself has become an iconic spot in Mumbai, symbolising Salman's enduring bond with his admirers.

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The apartment is known for its relatively modest size compared to the lavish homes owned by many celebrities. Yet Salman has repeatedly emphasised that comfort, familiarity and emotional attachment matter more to him than grandeur. The residence carries memories of family celebrations, childhood experiences and milestones from a career spanning more than three decades.