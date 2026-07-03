After WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal face government scrutiny over ‘usernames’ features

The Indian government has criticised WhatsApp's username feature due to concerns over impersonation and identity theft. On July 1, the government ordered Meta to halt the username reservation, and just the next day, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) issued notices to Telegram and Signal over the “usernames” feature.

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According to an ANI report, authorities have asked Telegram and Signal to explain their username feature, including the measures implemented to protect users against impersonation and potential misuse. Recently, Telegram also faced a temporary ban in India before the re-NEET examination, and now it's again being questioned.

Must read: WhatsApp issues clarification on usernames feature via FAQs amid govt scrutiny

On the other hand, the govt has given Meta 3 days to provide an explanation on how the username feature works and how it protects user safety.

The government noted, “It is felt that the feature may materially increase the incidence of online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks, by enabling bad actors to solicit and message victims.”

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“This feature may facilitate impersonation and identity spoofing, including impersonation of individuals, public authorities, financial institutions, and government agencies, by permitting the adoption of usernames closely resembling those of genuine persons or institutions,” the note added.

WhatsApp’s response to govt scrutiny

WhatsApp claims that usernames are an optional feature, and that it is built with “multiple layers of defence against scams.” In addition, the WhatsApp Username feature has not yet rolled out to users, and it's only inviting them to reserve their preferred username.

Must read: WhatsApp usernames: Why India's top creators fear scams, impersonation and identity theft

Meta also clarified that it has reserved usernames for public figures, government agencies, and verified accounts, so no one else can register these usernames except their legitimate owners.

It has also blocked lookalike usernames, the company clarified.

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The platform also shared a detailed frequently asked questions (FAQs) answering all the queries surrounding the WhatsApp Username feature, outlining concerns around impersonation, scams and unwanted contact.