Nestle India announces special dividend FY26: Check dividend amount, record date

Packaged foods major Nestle India announced a special dividend of Rs 2 per equity share on Friday. However, Nestle India shares were trading on a flat note at Rs 1453.95 in early deals today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.80 lakh crore.Total 0.12 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.74 crore. Nestle India shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Advertisement

Nestle India stock has gained 22% in three months and risen 364% in ten years.

"The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has declared a Special Dividend 2026 of Rs. 2/- (Rupees two only) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company comprising 1,928,314,320 equity shares, to be paid out of the retained earnings of the Company," said Nestle India.

The company has announced that its Special Dividend for 2026 will be paid from July 30, 2026 alongside the final dividend for FY2025-26. The final dividend has been recommended by the Board of Directors and is subject to shareholders' approval at the company's 67th Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled to be held on July 3, 2026.

Advertisement

Shareholders eligible to receive the dividend will be those whose names appear in the company's Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the depositories as of the record date of July 10, 2026. The record date has been fixed to determine the list of shareholders entitled to receive both the special and final dividends.

