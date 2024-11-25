Sambhal Riots in UP: 4 dead, internet shutdown amid clashes over Mosque survey; Here's what we know so far

At least four people lost their lives, and several others, including over 20 police officers, were injured during violent clashes in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday (November 24). The violence broke out during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid, following a petition by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple.

Among the injured, a police constable sustained a serious head injury and is currently under medical care. Over 20 police personnel were hurt during the unrest.

Here's what we know so far:

In response to the violence, internet services were halted across the district for 24 hours to maintain order. Residents were warned against keeping stones, soda bottles, or other items that could be used as weapons on their rooftops. Authorities also ordered municipal teams to remove construction debris from public spaces, with a promise of strict action against anyone found violating these directives.

The district administration announced a holiday on November 25 for students up to Class 12 as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, the police detained approximately 20 individuals suspected of participating in stone-pelting and other violent activities during the clashes.

The district magistrate of Sambhal issued a directive barring outsiders, social organizations, and public representatives from entering the district without prior approval. The notification stated: "Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Indian Citizens Security Code, 2023, will remain in effect until November 30." It also cautioned that any breach of these orders would result in penalties under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code, 2023.

On Sunday morning, tensions flared near Shahi Jama Masjid as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) carried out a court-mandated survey. A sizable crowd gathered, chanting slogans, pelting stones, and attempting to set vehicles on fire. To control the situation, police resorted to using tear gas and lathi charges to disperse the protesters.

A senior officer stated that miscreants fired gunshots during the unrest, causing pellet injuries to some police personnel. "We are currently investigating the origin of the gunfire, especially in the Deepa Sarai area," the officer explained.

The survey of Jama Masjid was conducted following a court order in response to allegations that the site was once home to a Harihar temple. Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi remarked, "Some people in the crowd threw stones at the police. To control the situation, we used minimal force and tear gas." He further stated that those responsible would face charges under the National Security Act (NSA).

Petitioner Vishnu Shanker Jain clarified that a civil judge (senior division) had directed an advocate commission to carry out videography and photography of the mosque. He mentioned that the central and Uttar Pradesh governments, along with the mosque committee and the district magistrate of Sambhal, are the respondents in the case.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Yogendra Upadhyay denounced the attacks on the ASI team, emphasizing the importance of following court orders in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s governance. "I strongly condemn this act. Ignoring a court order is a serious crime, and law and order will prevail regardless of social standing," he stated.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh condemned the stone-pelting as an assault on India's democracy and the rule of law, accusing the group responsible of undermining democratic institutions. "Such actions that show a lack of faith in our democracy will not be tolerated," Singh declared.

The Congress party held the Yogi Adityanath government and the BJP-RSS accountable for the violence. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera suggested that the incidents were part of a "well-planned conspiracy" by the state government aimed at disrupting communal peace. Khera stated, "Videos showing direct firing on protesters highlight the grim consequences of this conspiracy."

Khera also pointed out what he saw as a bias in the administration’s actions, claiming it favored one side and escalated violence after the by-elections. He urged the residents of Sambhal to reject hatred, maintain harmony, and pursue justice through legal means. Citing Rahul Gandhi's appeal for love over hate, Khera called on citizens to "recognize divisive politics and protect their rights in a peaceful manner."