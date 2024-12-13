'Samvidhaan, not Sangh ka Vidhaan': Priyanka Gandhi in maiden Lok Sabha speech tears into BJP, says Constitution is India's shield Pm Modi tried to shatter

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi delivered her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha on Friday during a discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. In a scathing critique of the BJP-led NDA government, the Wayanad MP accused the ruling party of repeatedly attempting to weaken the Constitution over the last decade.

Related Articles

Highlighting the significance of the Constitution, Priyanka described it as a "suraksha kavach"—a protective shield for the people—safeguarding justice, unity, and the right to express. "This kavach keeps citizens safe. Yet, it is deeply unfortunate that over the past 10 years, those on the ruling side, who claim to be its guardians, have made every effort to dismantle it," she said.

Priyanka further asserted that the BJP's sudden focus on the Constitution was a result of the recent Lok Sabha election results, where the ruling party narrowly retained power. "Had the results been different, they would have already begun changing the Constitution. The truth is, this renewed rhetoric comes because the people have made it clear that the Constitution will remain untouched. Winning while almost losing has forced them to realise that any talk of changing it will not succeed in this country," she said.

Calling for a caste census, Priyanka underscored its necessity to ensure fair policies for all sections of society. "The demand for a caste census is growing across the country. The ruling side only mentions it now because the election results compelled them to. A caste census is essential to understand the realities on the ground and implement policies that truly address the needs of all communities," she argued.

The Congress leader also shared a moving account of her meeting with a bereaved family from Sambhal. Recalling the story of two brothers, Adnan and Uzair, whose father—a tailor—was killed in a police shooting, she described the tailor's dream of educating his sons. "One of the boys told me he would grow up to be a doctor and fulfil his father's dream. That hope—instilled by the Constitution—is what gives people the strength to fight for justice," she said.

Priyanka's remarks came as the Congress opened the debate on the Constitution, with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in attendance. Her speech marked a significant moment, with the party placing the Constitution at the centre of its ideological battle against the BJP.

In her concluding statement, Priyanka issued a clarion call to safeguard the foundational values of democracy. "The Constitution is not just a document—it is a promise, a shield, and a beacon of hope. As long as the people of this country stand united, no power can weaken it," she declared.