Samyukt Kisan Morcha's nationwide protests against FTAs today. Here's what it wants

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for nationwide protests today (July 22, Wednesday) against the proposed India-US Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and other trade pacts. The outfit has also urged President Droupadi Murmu to intervene and stop the Centre from signing the agreements.

In an open letter to the President, the umbrella body of farm unions asked her to "instruct Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to sign the India-US Free Trade Agreement, repeal all signed FTAs and ensure discussion in Parliament" on their impact on India's economy, self-reliance and sovereignty.

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The SKM alleged that the proposed trade agreements were being negotiated without adequate public scrutiny. "The FTAs, negotiated in secrecy and under corporate pressure, are a profound betrayal of India's national interest.... A blueprint for economic colonisation," it said in the letter.

Why SKM Opposes The Trade Agreements

The farmers' body claimed that the proposed agreements would open India's market to subsidised agricultural and industrial products from countries such as the United States and members of the European Union, hurting domestic producers.

According to the SKM, the trade deals could "devastate crores of small and marginal farmers" and adversely affect the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

It also warned that increased imports of subsidised dairy products, processed food, edible oils and other agricultural commodities could depress domestic prices and reduce farmers' incomes.

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The organisation further demanded that all documents related to the FTA negotiations be placed in the public domain and debated in Parliament, arguing that agreements with long-term economic implications should not be finalised without legislative scrutiny.

Nationwide Protest Plan

Announcing its protest programme, the SKM said farmers would observe Wednesday as "Farmers' Pledge Day against FTAs."

The organisation said public meetings would be held in villages across the country, where farmers would pledge to continue nationwide protests until the trade agreements are repealed, drawing parallels with the 2020-21 farmers' agitation.

As part of the campaign, state coordination committees and SKM's constituent organisations will stage demonstrations outside the offices of NDA MPs, burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, and open toll plazas from noon to 3 pm.

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SKM Extends Support To Student Protests

The SKM also condemned the police lathicharge and use of tear gas against students protesting in Delhi on Monday. The farmers' body announced that it would burn effigies of Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday in protest against the police action.

It also extended support to the students' demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the scrapping of the National Testing Agency (NTA), and compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over examination-related issues.

(With inputs from PTI)