Sandhya theatre stampede case: Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun granted regular bail by Hyderabad court

A local court in Hyderabad granted regular bail to superstar Allu Arjun, who had been accused in a case related to the death of a woman during a stampede at the premiere of his latest film, Pushpa-2.

The Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge reserved the order after hearing arguments from both the actor’s legal team and the police.

Ashok Reddy, Allu Arjun’s advocate, told PTI that the court required the actor to provide two sureties, each to execute a bond of Rs 50,000. Allu Arjun is also required to report to the investigating officer on Sunday, Reddy added.

The Telegu actor was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident and released the following day after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks, which is set to expire on January 10.

Allu Arjun, named as accused number 11 in the case, had previously filed a petition for regular bail. He appeared before the court via video conference on December 27.

The incident occurred on December 4 at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, where a 35-year-old woman tragically lost her life, and her eight-year-old son was injured in a stampede-like situation during the premiere of Pushpa 2. Fans had rushed to catch a glimpse of the actor, leading to the chaos.

Following the tragic event, the police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on a complaint filed by the family of the deceased woman.