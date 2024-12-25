Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: Police warns action against misleading videos, info in Sandhya Theatre stampede case

Sandhya theatre stampede case: The Hyderabad Police issued a statement warning of action against individuals spreading false information or posting misleading videos on social media regarding the stampede incident that took place during the screening of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2.

The police said certain individuals shared false videos, claiming that the stampede occurred before actor Allu Arjun's arrival at the theatre on December 4. The police department clarified that they have already released a video containing the facts that emerged from the investigation. The police department clarified that they have already released a video containing the facts that emerged from the investigation.

Related Articles

The department stated, "It has come to our attention that some individuals have deliberately posted videos on social media, alleging that the stampede happened even before Allu Arjun arrived. Legal action will be taken against those who spread misinformation, especially while the case is still under investigation."

The police emphasised that any propaganda aimed at defaming the department, which is investigating the case of an innocent woman's death and a boy battling for life, will be taken seriously. They urged the public not to believe in rumors and requested anyone with evidence or additional information regarding the case to come forward.

The incident took place at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, during the screening of the movie 'Pushpa 2', resulting in the death of a 35-year-old woman and the hospitalisation of her eight-year-old son. Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station, based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman's family.

Allu Arjun, listed as accused number 11, was arrested by the city police on December 13 in connection with the woman's death. The Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day, and he was released from prison on the morning of December 14. The actor was questioned by the city police for over three hours concerning the case.