'Sauchalay se, sansad tak' : Delhi's lone third-gender candidate makes Lok Sabha poll pitch

Rajan Singh, a 26-year-old resident of Sangam Vihar in South Delhi, is making waves in the Lok Sabha election as the sole third-gender candidate in the capital. With the rallying cry "sauchalay se, Sansad tak" (from toilets to Parliament), Singh is aiming to address the pressing issues faced by the transgender community, particularly the lack of basic amenities such as separate public toilets.

In an interview with PTI, Singh expressed the urgency of addressing the fundamental needs of the transgender community. "I am participating in the Lok Sabha election to address our community's basic needs which are so fundamental and necessary. Yet we still have to fight for them," Singh emphasised.

Hailing from Bihar, Singh has embarked on this political journey to champion the cause of the transgender community, advocating for their rights and social acceptance. "Beginning with the demand for separate toilets to advocating for seats for transgender people in Parliament, our journey ahead is long. It begins with the motto 'sauchalay se, sansad tak,'" Singh asserted.

Choosing the symbol of a "bucket" for the election, Singh symbolises the need to address the basic amenities lacking for the transgender community. Singh plans to lead a march in the constituency on May 12, alongside a group of supporters, to amplify their demands.

Singh's decision to contest the parliamentary elections stems from the desire to shed light on the challenges faced by the third-gender community. "I want the government to set up a national transgender commission so that our basic needs and necessities, such as separate washrooms and queues at government offices and service providers, and also at least one per cent reservation in jobs and education could materialise," Singh stressed.

Reflecting on personal struggles, Singh revealed the hurdles encountered in obtaining an identity certificate, which took three years due to bureaucratic procedures. "Life is tough for everyone, but for us, it is tougher as we also have to fight for our identity, acceptance and equal rights," Singh lamented.

For Singh, the act of filing nomination papers is not merely a political endeavour but a profound statement to assert the presence and rights of the third-gender community. "The filing of nomination papers for the Lok Sabha polls is an effort to make the presence of a third gender felt by the people and draw the attention of the voters towards their rights," Singh affirmed.