SBI customers alert! UPI to go offline on September 4: Check timing, duration and alternative

SBI has announced that its UPI services will be temporarily unavailable from 12:30 AM to 1:15 AM on September 4, covering a total period of 45 minutes. The bank said the disruption is part of a scheduled maintenance activity and advised customers to take note of the timing while planning digital transactions.

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“Due to scheduled maintenance activity, SBI UPI services will be temporarily unavailable from 00:30 hrs to 01:15 hrs on 04.09.2026 (IST).”

Due to scheduled maintenance activity, SBI UPI services will be temporarily unavailable from 00:15 hrs to 01:00 hrs on 04.09.2026 (IST). The activity may, however, be completed early. Customers may continue to use UPI Lite Services for uninterrupted service. We regret the… — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 2, 2026

Alternative during downtime

SBI has highlighted UPI Lite as an alternative for customers during the temporary disruption. UPI Lite supports small-value transactions without requiring a UPI PIN. SBI's specified limit for UPI Lite transactions is up to ₹ 1,000, while the maximum UPI Lite balance is ₹ 5,000.

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Customers expecting to make payments during the maintenance window can therefore consider using UPI Lite.

SBI UPI transaction limits

SBI has implemented specific limits for UPI transactions. The bank allows 20 Person-to-Person (P2P) transactions per day, while Person-to-Merchant (P2M) transactions are subject to the applicable daily UPI transaction value limit.

The standard UPI transaction value limit is ₹ 1 lakh, with the combined daily limit for P2P and P2M transactions also set at ₹ 1 lakh.

For select verified merchants, however, enhanced limits apply. Transactions involving insurance and capital markets can go up to ₹ 2 lakh, while IPO (ASBA), Retail Direct Scheme (RDS), tax payments, hospitals and educational institutions can have limits of up to ₹ 5 lakh.

SBI also supports inward and outward remittances through the India-Singapore UPI corridor, with transactions allowed up to the equivalent of 1,000 Singapore dollars (SGD).

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UPI to see MDR charges soon?

Separately, UPI transactions could see changes in the way certain merchant payments are charged. The government is likely to introduce Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select UPI transactions, with a gazette notification expected by mid-September.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) could issue the notification, following which the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) could issue a circular to facilitate implementation. However, the exact MDR rate, transaction threshold and other details have not yet been formally notified.