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Vadilal, Nirlon, Action Construction Equipment, Birla Precision Technologies among 12 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow

Vadilal, Nirlon, Action Construction Equipment, Birla Precision Technologies among 12 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow

ACE1,090.30(0.32%)

Vadilal Industries had announced a dividend of Rs 43 per share. The stock will turn ex-date for dividend on Thursday. September 3 would also be the record date for the dividend.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 2:09 PM IST
Vadilal, Nirlon, Action Construction Equipment, Birla Precision Technologies among 12 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrowBansal Roofing Products, Carraro India and Dhoot Industrial Finance are among 12 stocks that will turn ex-dividend on Thursday

Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Birla Precision Technologies Ltd, Bansal Roofing Products, Carraro India and Dhoot Industrial Finance are among 12 stocks that will turn ex-dividend on Thursday, September 3. Others included Hindustan Hardy, Interarch Building Solutions, Lehar Footwears, Nirlon, Pune E-Stock Broking, Rose Merc and Vadilal Industries. The companies had earlier announced dividends of up to Rs 43 per share.

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Vadilal Industries

Vadilal Industries had announced a dividend of Rs 43 per share. The stock will turn ex-date for dividend on Thursday. September 3 would also be the record date for the dividend. Investors whose names appear on the company's registrar at the end of the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend. The actual payment will be made on October 10.

Nirlon

Nirlon had announced a final dividend of Rs 15 per share. The stock will turn ex-date for dividend tomorrow. Thursday would be the record date for the dividend. The dividend will be paid on October 18.

Action Construction Equipment

Action Construction Equipment had announced a final dividend of Rs 2 per share. The stock will turn ex-date for dividend on Thursday. September 3 would also be the record date for the dividend. The dividend will be paid on October 18.

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Birla Precision Technologies

Birla Precision Technologies had announced a final dividend of 5 paise per share. The stock will turn ex-date for dividend on Thursday. September 3would also be the record date for the dividend. The dividend will be paid on October 9.

Others

Interarch Building Solutions Ltd (Rs 12.50 per share), Carraro India Ltd (Rs 6.75 per share), Hindustan Hardy Ltd (Rs 2.80 per share), Bansal Roofing Products Ltd (Rs 2 per share), Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd (Rs 1.50 per share), Pune E-Stock Broking Ltd (Rs 1 per share), Lehar Footwears Ltd (Rs 0.50 per share),and Rose Merc Ltd (Rs 0.35 per share) are some other stocks turning ex-date for dividend tomorrow.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 2:09 PM IST
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