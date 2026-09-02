GPT Infraprojects shares rise over 9% on fresh order win, check details 

Shares of GPT Infraprojects Ltd rose over 9% in the afternoon session on Wednesday after the firm said it has received a contract worth Rs 483.7 crore. GPT Infraprojects shares zoomed 9.17% to a fresh high of Rs 117.75 against the previous close of Rs 107.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1402.65 crore. Total 0.25 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 28.33 lakh on BSE today. GPT Infraprojects stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating very high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 31.2, signaling the stock is trading near the oversold zone. GPT Infraprojects shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has climbed 172% in three years and clocked multibagger returns 400% in five years.

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"We are pleased to inform you that GPT Infraprojects Limited (GPTINFRA) has been declared L1 (First Lowest) in order valued at Rs. 483.7 Crore including GST (Rs. 410 Crore plus GST), said GPT Infraprojects.