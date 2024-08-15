SBI issues notification on fake job offer scams for youngsters

The State Bank of India (SBI) has recently issued a notification for job seekers alerting them about fake job scams doing round across the country. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the largest lender said that young individuals actively seek employment opportunities should note that scammers are making them easy targets.

The X post read: “For future leaders and bright minds: an important message! Scammers are targeting you with fake job offers via WhatsApp, SMS, and Email. Be Smart, Stay Safe!”

In its warning, SBI cautioned individuals about the strategies utilised by scammers in targeting job seekers. These scammers are known to entice potential victims with offers that appear excessively attractive. The deceptive messages often include assurances of generous salaries, expedited hiring procedures, and various appealing perks. Once the scammers establish a sense of trust with their targets, they proceed to solicit sensitive personal information and in some cases, demand upfront payments for purported processing fees or training expenses.

In light of these concerning developments, SBI has emphasized the critical importance of exercising vigilance. Job seekers are strongly urged to authenticate the credibility of any employment opportunity prior to divulging any personal information. SBI has explicitly stated scammers are exploiting job seekers by presenting offers that are too good to be true.

Scammers are preying on job seekers with too-good-to-be-true opportunities. Always verify the source before sharing personal information. Stay vigilant and protect yourself from fraud!” the bank said.

Guidelines to prevent scams

To combat fraudulent schemes, the State Bank of India (SBI) has outlined crucial guidelines to aid job seekers in navigating the employment landscape securely:

Refrain from divulging sensitive information: Job seekers must refrain from sharing personal or financial details with individuals until their identity and credibility have been authenticated.

Authenticate job offers: It is imperative to verify the authenticity of job offers through legitimate sources such as the company's official website or Human Resources (HR) department.

Avoid payment requests: Genuine employers do not solicit payment from applicants for job opportunities, application procedures, or training costs. Any such demands should serve as immediate warning signs.

Promptly report suspicious communications: Upon receiving questionable job offers, promptly report them to the relevant entities, such as the cybercrime helpline accessible at 1930.