SC to screen 'Laapataa Ladies' in celebration of gender equality on its 75th anniversary

In a unique initiative to mark the 75th anniversary of the Supreme Court of India, Director Kiran Rao's critically acclaimed film 'Laapataa Ladies' will be screened for judges, their families, and court officials this Friday. The event, set to take place on August 9, 2024, will be held in the Auditorium of the C-block within the Administrative Building Complex.

The screening, which highlights the film's central theme of gender equality, is part of ongoing activities celebrating the court's rich history. According to an official communication from the Supreme Court's administration, renowned actor Aamir Khan and Director Kiran Rao will be present for the event.

The screening is scheduled to run from 4:15 PM to 6:20 PM and will be attended by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and other Supreme Court judges along with their spouses. Additionally, registry officials have also received invitations to attend.

Although 'Laapataa Ladies' performed modestly at the box office upon its theatrical release earlier this year, it gained significant popularity following its debut on the Netflix platform, ultimately earning acclaim for its thematic depth and storytelling.

This screening not only underscores the film's important message but also reinforces the Supreme Court's commitment to promoting discussions around gender equality in society.

