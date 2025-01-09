Scheme like Laadli Behana, 300 units free electricity: BJP likely to match up with AAP's promises for Delhi Elections 2025

In a strategic move to compete with the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) extensive pre-poll commitments in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to announce a suite of new welfare initiatives, including free electricity of up to 300 units and complimentary piped water, sources told India Today.

Additionally, sources indicate that a women-focused scheme similar to the successful Ladli Behna Yojana could be introduced to attract voters. The party also plans to offer free electricity of up to 500 units to religious institutions, such as temples and gurdwaras.

The proposed welfare initiatives come as the BJP seeks to capitalize on its recent electoral successes in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, where cash handouts targeted at women played a significant role. Recognizing women as a pivotal voting demographic, all major parties—including AAP and the Congress—are launching initiatives designed to deliver direct financial benefits to female constituents.

As AAP aims for a third consecutive term, its focus remains on the Mahila Samman Yojana, which promises to increase the monthly financial assistance for women in Delhi from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,100. Moreover, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has introduced the 'Sanjeevani Yojana', aimed at providing free healthcare to residents aged over 60.

In a bid to reinforce support from Delhi's autorickshaw drivers—a crucial base for the party - Kejriwal has pledged life and accident insurance coverage of Rs 15 lakh, financial aid of Rs 1 lakh for daughters' weddings, and a uniform allowance of Rs 2,500 twice yearly.

Over the past decade, AAP has relied on its flagship initiatives, such as free electricity of up to 200 units and free bus rides for women, which have been central to its governance model leading into elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress party, still in the preparatory phase of its campaign, has introduced the 'Pyari Didi Yojana,' which promises financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women beneficiaries in Delhi.

BJP's picks

BJP has fielded former MP Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi seat against ex-chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. It has also named another former MP Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji, where Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi is in the fray.

The BJP has fielded its national office-bearers Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Ashish Sood from Karol Bagh and Janakpuri, respectively, Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar and former AAP leader Kailash Gahlot from Bijwasan. Former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay will contest from Malviya Nagar.

(With inputs from Piyush Mishra)