'Scorpio, Bullet, Mercedes, ₹36 lakh cash': The deadly dowry list that killed a Greater Noida woman

A Scorpio, a Bullet, a Mercedes, and finally a demand for ₹36 lakh — despite repeatedly fulfilling these dowry demands, Nikki’s family said they were powerless to stop her husband Vipin Bhati and his family from torturing her. On Sunday, police shot Bhati in the leg when he tried to escape custody in Greater Noida.

Advertisement

According to Gautam Buddh Nagar Police PRO, Bhati attempted to flee around 1.30 pm while being escorted for a routine medical check. “He was chased and apprehended after being shot in the leg,” the officer said, PTI reported.

Vipin Bhati, the main accused who killed his 28-year-old wife Nikki by assaulting and setting her on fire at home in Greater Noida, said he has "no remorse" for the act. Speaking from the hospital bed after he was shot in an encounter with police this afternoon, Vipin said he did not kill his wife and she "died on her own".

Nikki’s father said the family had complied with every demand, but the harassment never ended.

“First they demanded a Scorpio in dowry, which was given. Later, they asked for a Bullet bike, and that too was provided. Yet, they kept torturing my daughter,” he told India Today TV. He added that Bhati had also been pressuring them for a Mercedes car recently purchased by the family.

Advertisement

Reacting after the encounter, he welcomed police action. “The police did the right thing. A criminal always tries to run, and Vipin was a criminal. Our request is that the others should also be caught,” he said.

Bhati, a resident of Sirsa village under Kasna Police Station, was arrested on Saturday after videos surfaced showing him and another woman assaulting Nikki and dragging her by the hair. Another clip showed Nikki, severely burnt, limping down a staircase before collapsing.

Nikki, in her mid-30s, succumbed to burn injuries Thursday night while being taken to hospital. She was later cremated by her family.

Her elder sister, Kanchan — who is married into the same family — recorded the assault and alleged dowry harassment. “We were beaten and tortured for days. They were demanding ₹36 lakh. They hit her on the neck and head, threw acid, and set her on fire in front of her child,” she told reporters. “They slapped me. I was injured and unconscious the entire day.”

Advertisement

Nikki’s six-year-old son also witnessed the attack. “Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di (They poured something on my mother, slapped her, and then set her on fire with a lighter),” he recounted.

Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar confirmed that police were first alerted by Fortis Hospital about a burn victim referred to Safdarjung Hospital. “Police immediately left for Safdarjung Hospital, but the woman succumbed to her injuries before the team could reach the hospital,” he said.

Earlier, Nikki’s father had threatened a hunger strike if strict action was not taken. “They killed my elder daughter. The accused should be arrested after an encounter. This is Yogi ji’s government. Bulldozers should be used against the accused. Otherwise, we will sit on a hunger strike,” he said.

Based on Kanchan’s complaint, a case has been filed against Bhati and his family members at Kasna Police Station. Nikki had married Bhati in 2016, and the couple has a son.