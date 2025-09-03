'Scrap tariffs, apologise to India': US expert tells Trump, hails Modi's 'smart' diplomacy

Edward Price, adjunct professor at New York University, has called on President Donald Trump to immediately roll back the 50 per cent tariffs on India, cut them to zero, and issue an apology to New Delhi. He warned that the punitive trade measures are undermining what he described as America's most vital strategic partnership of the century.

"We need to remove the 50% tariff on India and get it down to something far more reasonable, I suggest zero per cent and apologise," Price told ANI. "I consider the partnership between India and the US as the most crucial 21st-century partnership. This partnership will decide what happens between China and Russia. India has the deciding vote in the 21st century. I can't for the life of me understand why the President of the US, in confrontation with China and in a war with Russia, then imposes 50% tariffs on India."

The Trump administration's tariff package includes a 25 per cent duty on Indian exports and an additional 25 per cent levy tied to New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian crude. Together, they represent one of the harshest tariff regimes in the world. Trump has justified the measures by accusing India of "fueling Russia's deadly attacks on Ukraine" while simultaneously avoiding tougher sanctions on Moscow itself.

On Truth Social, Trump recently lashed out at New Delhi, calling the trade relationship a "one-sided disaster." "They sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest 'client,' but we sell them very little," he wrote, adding that India's offer to slash tariffs on US products had come "too late."

Price countered that alienating India makes little strategic sense. "India has the deciding vote in the 21st century. Alienating it now makes no sense," he said, arguing that New Delhi's independent foreign policy makes it a uniquely valuable partner. "India is an independently minded sovereign with its own civilisation. It makes its own choices. There's no way India is going to permanently put its feet on one side or the other."

At the same time, Price praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ability to navigate between Washington, Moscow, and Beijing without locking India into either camp. "PM Modi is being pretty smart. He is reminding the Americans, reminding people like me, that he has options, but he's not fully embraced China and Russia and is not attending the military parade, for example," Price noted.

India, the world's most populous democracy and a cornerstone of the Quad security grouping, has become an increasingly important player in US strategy in the Indo-Pacific. Price warned that Trump's tariff offensive could jeopardise years of progress in building trust. "This partnership will decide what happens between China and Russia," he reiterated, underscoring his belief that Washington must reset its approach.