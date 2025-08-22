Security breach at the Parliament, intruder apprehended by police

A security breach was reported at the Indian Parliament on Friday morning when an individual scaled a wall to gain entry. The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 am, according to official sources. The man was promptly apprehended by security personnel on the premises and handed over to the police for further questioning.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The breach is currently under investigation, with Parliament Security conducting an initial interrogation of the suspect. The breach took place just a day after the Monsoon session of Parliament was adjourned, ensuring no Members of Parliament were present during the incident.

Security personnel acted swiftly to detain the intruder, emphasising the efficiency of immediate on-site response. However, the incident has led to questions about the adequacy of existing security measures surrounding the Parliament complex.

Authorities are likely to consider potential enhancements to perimeter security and surveillance capabilities.

The Parliament Security Wing is handling the situation with the local police being informed about the incident. Further actions will be determined based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

Two people had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, on December 13, 2023. Six people - Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Azad, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat - have been arrested in the case.