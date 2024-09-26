'See Modi ji's face after 2024 results...': Rahul Gandhi goes all sarcastic as he lambasts PM Modi-led BJP in Haryana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, speaking at an election rally in Haryana on Thursday, made the bold claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a divine lesson following the BJP's defeat in Ayodhya during the recent Lok Sabha elections.

He remarked, “Have you noticed the change in PM Modi’s demeanour lately? Have you seen his face these days? In the past, he boasted about having a '56-inch chest,' but now he claims to have a direct connection with God. It seems he is panicking. He tells the citizens of this country that while they are biological beings, he is non-biological and has the ability to communicate directly with God. However, God taught him a valuable lesson in the Lok Sabha elections, as Awadhesh Singh, the candidate from the Samajwadi Party, triumphed over the BJP's candidate in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.”

During his address, Rahul Gandhi criticized both PM Modi and the BJP-led Haryana government, alleging that they have systematically dismantled the employment infrastructure in the state. He stated, “What has Modi done? He has handed over the farmland that belongs to you to Adani. While the loans of Haryana farmers remain unpaid, he has forgiven the debts of the wealthy capitalists.”

Gandhi further highlighted the struggles faced by people from Haryana living abroad, particularly in the United States. “Recently, I visited America and met young men from Haryana at a program in Texas. I came across a video that provided insight into the current state of Haryana. It revealed that 15,000 to 20,000 individuals from Haryana are migrating to America. When I met your brothers there, I learned that as many as 15 to 20 people are forced to sleep in a single room,” the Congress leader lamented, emphasizing the dire conditions faced by Haryanvi migrants.