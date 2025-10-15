'Seize the moment, go for peace': Kishore Mahbubani to Israel post-Gaza summit

Former Singaporean diplomat Kishore Mahbubani shared his perspective on the fragile peace between Israel and Hamas following the Gaza Peace Summit held in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh. The summit, co-chaired by US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, marked a pivotal moment with the signing of a historic ceasefire agreement.

Advertisement

The deal included Israeli troop withdrawals, humanitarian aid, and a prison-hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas. While the agreement was hailed as a major milestone, Mahbubani urged Israel to think beyond immediate military gains and prioritize long-term strategic peace.

The former diplomat acknowledged Israel's remarkable military dominance, stating, "Israel has done amazing things" through its recent military actions, including the defeat of Hamas, Hezbollah, and assaults on Iran and the Houthis. However, he argued that Israel's focus should now shift from short-term military victories to a broader, long-term strategic vision for peace.

"What Israel doesn't have is a long-term strategic plan to secure its future," Mahbubani said in an interview with CNN-News 18. He emphasised that Israel's true security lies not in further military campaigns, but in achieving lasting peace with its neighbors. "If Israel wanted to secure a long-term strategic future for itself, it should seize this moment and achieve long-term peace with all its neighbors and enemies too," he suggested.

Advertisement

On the global stage, Mahbubani noted that many of Israel's neighbors, including almost all Muslim countries, were ready to establish diplomatic relations with Israel under the right conditions. He cited the example of Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, which offered to engage diplomatically with Israel on the condition of a two-state solution.

"If Israel had the kind of long-term strategic thinkers like Rabin around, then frankly Israel would seize this moment for peace," he stated, referring to former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, a key proponent of peace efforts.

Mahbubani's central message was clear: Israel should focus on building trust with its neighbors rather than pursuing territorial gains. "What you need to do is to secure the trust and confidence of your neighbors," he said, underscoring that this was the best opportunity Israel had to solidify its place in the Middle East. He further lamented that Israel was still focused on "nickel and dime bits of pieces of territory" when what truly mattered was peace and stability for the future.

Advertisement

In closing, Mahbubani expressed his belief that Israel, as a country that has demonstrated immense military prowess, should now pivot towards diplomacy. "Israel has demonstrated in an amazing way how militarily dominant it has become in the Middle East. Now it's time for Israel to seize the moment for peace," he concluded.

