Setback for Raj Thackeray: Demand to book MNS chief under NSA for 'linguistic terrorism' in Maharashtra days after attack on Mira Road shopkeeper

Advocate Vineet Jindal has filed a complaint against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, demanding that the politician be booked under the National Security Act (NSA). Jain specifically cited 'linguistic terrorism' and increasing instances of Hindi-speaking people being attacked in the state as the grounds for imposing NSA.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The complaint has been submitted to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, and a copy has been sent to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. He also named Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Rajan Vichare in his complaint.

"The activities of Raj Thackeray, Rajan Vichare, and their supporters pose a direct threat to the internal security, social harmony, and law & order of the state and the nation,' Advocate Jindal's complaint read. In his complaint, he sought action under NSA and BNS Sections 194, 195, 351, 356, 359.

I have filed a complaint against Raj Thackeray, demanding the imposition of the National Security Act (NSA).



The complaint has been formally submitted to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and a copy has been sent to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.



“The activities of… pic.twitter.com/zvL8yTEgHV — Adv.Vineet Jindal (@vineetJindal19) July 3, 2025

Speaking about his complaint, Jindal said that people of Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are attacking Hindi speakers in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

He added that they are being threatened and forced to speak Marathi instead of Hindi. "It is clearly said that if they want to live in Maharashtra, they must speak and learn Marathi."

The complaint comes days after a shopkeeper named Baboolal Khimaji Choudhary in Mumbai's Mira Road was allegedly assaulted by a group of MNS workers for not being able to speak Marathi. The video of the alleged assault went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage among netizens.

On Tuesday, the police registered an FIR against 7 MNS workers under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of spreading unrest. As per the FIR accessed by The Indian Express, 7 unidentified men entered the shop, of which 5 were wearing scarves with the MNS name and symbol.

Advertisement

Choudhary mentioned that when he told the group of people that he owned the shop, they claimed that a proposal had been passed in the state assembly which requires all businesses to hire Marathi-speaking staff and operate in Marathi.

"When I asked them when such a proposal was passed, they said ‘two days ago’ and then asked me which official language is spoken in Maharashtra. When I responded that all languages are spoken in the state, they became aggressive and started assaulting me," he said.

Hailing from Rajasthan, Choudhary has been running the shop on rent for almost a year and employs 8 workers.