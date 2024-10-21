Setback for Uddhav Thackeray: Another Shiv Sena (UBT) leader quits, joins NCP

Ahead of the assembly polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Dnyaneshwar Katke has resigned from the party and joined Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's NCP. Katke is eying a ticket from the Shirur-Haveli assembly constituency of Maharashtra. He has been focusing on building his political base through various outreach efforts, including organising pilgrimages to Ujjain and other religious destinations, which have significantly boosted his popularity among voters. His strategy of engaging with citizens through these pilgrimages has given him an edge over potential rivals in the constituency.

In the 2019 assembly polls, NCP's Ashok Raosaheb Pawar bagged the seat.

Meanwhile, seat-sharing talks have stalled among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners. The differences among MVA allies over certain seats had escalated into a war of words between state Congress chief Nana Patole and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, prompting Uddhav Thackeray to appeal to parties not to stretch matters to a breaking point. Talks among MVA allies are centred around 10 to 12 seats to decide which party can give a better candidate.

The BJP has already declared its first list of 99 candidates. The saffron party has fielded relatives of influential leaders in some segments including Sreejaya Chavan, daughter of former chief minister Ashok Chavan, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has also renominated Nitesh Rane, son of former Union minister and Konkan strongman Narayan Rane, from the Kankavli seat in Sindhudurg district, and Santosh Danve, sitting MLA from Bhokardan constituency in Jalna. Santosh Danve is the son of former Union minister Raosaheb Danve.

Maharashtra will vote on November 20. The process to file nominations will start on October 22.