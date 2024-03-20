Setback to Congress: Odisha MLA Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi quits, may join BJD ahead of LS polls

Khariar MLA Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi has resigned from the Congress party, causing a potential setback for the party in the upcoming elections.

He expressed gratitude for his time with the Congress, stating no issues with the party leadership, and winning the 2019 election against Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) Lambodar Nial.

In the 2019 elections, Panigrahi secured 59,308 votes whereas Nial got 56,451 votes in Khariar.

"I would like to inform you that, I am hereby tendering my resignation from all positions including the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect. I thank you for giving me an opportunity to serve the nation and my state for 25 years with passion and dedication," Panigrahi said in his resignation letter addressed to Sarat Pattanayak, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President.

Panigrahi stated his decision to leave was influenced by his constituents and supporters, believing he could not drive development in Khariar while remaining in Congress.

Despite speculation, Panigrahi has not confirmed whether he will join the ruling BJD. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) might be considering Panigrahi to counter the BJP's influence in Khariar, The Times of India reported citing sources aware of the matter.

Congress state president Pattanayak remains confident, stating Panigrahi's departure will not impact the party's prospects in Khariar and they will find a suitable replacement.

"We aren't concerned about Panigrahi's departure from Congress. Leaders resign and join new parties during elections. We'll get his replaced," Pattanyak was quoted as saying by TOI.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in four phases in Odisha across 21 Lok Sabha seats. Kalahandi, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Berhampur and 28 assembly seats under these parliamentary segments will vote on May 13 during the fourth phase.

In the next phase on May 20, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Balangir, Kandhamal and Aska and 35 assembly constituencies will vote in Odisha. Six Lok Sabha seats each and 42 assembly seats will vote in the sixth and seventh phases on May 25 and June 1 respectively.

Parliamentary constituencies that will go to polls in the sixth phase are Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar. In the seventh phase, Lok Sabha constituencies such as Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur will go to polls.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticised the BJP's tactics to the win the general elections during the INDIA bloc's Lok Sabha elections 2024 campaign launch and the escalating political tensions in Koraput as Congress and BJD prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll.

He also highlighted the Adarsh housing scam and raised concerns on electoral bonds and Dharavi development.