Setback to NDA in Bihar: RLJP's Pashupati Kumar Paras resigns from Modi Cabinet day after denied seats

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) President Pashupati Kumar Paras on Tuesday resigned from the Modi Cabinet, a day after his party was denied any seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Bihar. "Yesterday, the NDA alliance announced the list of 40 candidates for Bihar Lok Sabha. Our party had five MPs and I worked with utmost sincerity. Injustice has been done with us & our party. Therefore, I resign from the post of Union Minister," he said.

On Monday, the NDA partners announced seat-sharing in Bihar. As per the deal, the BJP will contest 17 seats, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) will contest 16 and Chirag Paswan's LJP will fight on 5. Chirag-led LJP will contest on five seats -- Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagariya and Jamui.

In the last election, the undivided LJP had won six seats. Pashupati Paras was expecting these seats for his party. However, the BJP went with Chirag.

There was no mention of seat-sharing with the LJP faction led by Minister Pashupati Paras. When asked about it, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary said, "Talks with him are ongoing."

Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Aawam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will contest one seat each.

Among the key seats that the BJP will be contesting from are Pashchim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Aurangabad, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Maharajganj, Saran, Begusarai, Nawada, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Aara, Buxar and Sasaram.

The JD(U) has been given Valmikinagar, Sitamadhi, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Madhepura, Gopalganj, Siwan, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, Jehanabad and Sheohar seats.



