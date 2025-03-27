Severe heatwave alert for Andhra Pradesh; Delhi sees hottest March day since 2022

A severe heatwave alert has been issued for 47 mandals across Andhra Pradesh for Thursday. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned of extreme conditions across multiple districts. “Severe heat waves are likely to impact 13 mandals in Srikakulam district, 14 in Vizianagaram district, 11 in Parvathipuram Manyam district, four in Kakinada district, two mandals each in East Godavari, Anakapalle and NTR districts,” APSDMA Managing Director R. Kurmanadh said in a statement.

On Wednesday, temperatures soared across several regions of the state. Siddavatam in YSR district registered the highest at 40.8 degrees Celsius, followed by 40.7°C in Kammarachedu in Kurnool district, 40.1°C in Nindra in Chittoor district, and 40°C in Manganellore in Tirupati district.

Kurmanadh also cautioned residents about the risks posed by summer thunderstorms. “With untimely summer rains and thunderstorms expected,” he said, “people [are] urged to remain cautious and avoid taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms.”

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded its hottest March day in two years. The city sizzled under its hottest March day since 2022 on Wednesday, with the mercury touching 38.9 degrees Celsius — 7.4 degrees above the seasonal norm. This surpassed Tuesday’s 37.1°C, which had been the year’s highest March temperature until then.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital had last seen such high March temperatures in 2022, when it recorded 39.1°C on March 29. For 2024, the previous highest March reading was 37.8°C, also recorded on March 29.

The Ridge observatory reported an even higher reading at 40°C, which was 6.3 degrees above normal. Humidity during the day ranged between 19 and 52 percent. The IMD noted that the minimum temperature settled at 17.7°C.

For Thursday, the Met office has forecast strong surface winds and predicted that the maximum temperature will hover around 38°C, with the minimum expected to rise to 19°C.

