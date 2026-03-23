Shaheed Diwas 2026: Nation remembers Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev; leaders pay homage

India marked Shaheed Diwas on March 23, commemorating the martyrdom of revolutionary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru, who were executed by the British in 1931 in connection with the Lahore Conspiracy Case. Their sacrifice at a young age continues to hold deep significance in the country's collective memory.

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Leaders across the political spectrum paid tributes, remembering their courage, commitment and role in India's freedom struggle.

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the three revolutionaries, highlighting their courage and dedication to the nation. In a message shared on social media, he said, "Today, we bow in reverence to the brave sons of Bharat Mata, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Their martyrdom for the nation remains etched in our collective memory."

Today, we bow in reverence to the brave sons of Bharat Mata, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Their martyrdom for the nation remains etched in our collective memory.



At a young age, they displayed extraordinary courage and an unshakable commitment to the cause of India’s… pic.twitter.com/ZrTxC8PoTI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2026

He also underscored their resolve at a young age, stating, "At a young age, they displayed extraordinary courage and an unshakable commitment to the cause of India's freedom." Emphasising their resistance, he added, "Undeterred by the might of colonial rule, they chose the path of sacrifice with conviction, placing the nation above their own lives." Modi noted that their ideals continue to inspire generations.

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Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi remembered the revolutionaries' role in India's independence movement. Rahul Gandhi said their fearless struggle remains an inspiration for every Indian, while Priyanka Gandhi emphasised their fight against inequality and injustice, urging people to uphold their legacy.

Shaheed Diwas continues to serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made during India's freedom struggle and the enduring relevance of those ideals today.

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described their sacrifice as a defining chapter in India's history. In his message, he said, "The sacrifice of immortal martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru… is a golden chapter in India's history," adding that their patriotism and courage would continue to inspire generations.

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Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also paid tribute, saying, "On Martyr's Day, a hundred salutations to the brave sons of Mother India… Their sacrifice, patriotism, and courage will always continue to inspire us." He added that their ideals would guide the nation's future.

S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also paid tribute, remembering their enduring legacy. "On Shaheedi Diwas, pay homage to the indomitable freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Their unparalleled courage, conviction and commitment to the nation continue to inspire," he said.

Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked the occasion by unveiling a statue of Bhagat Singh and inaugurating a restored historic courtroom at the Registrar Cooperative Society office on Parliament Street. She noted the site’s historical importance, as it was where Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were tried following the Assembly bombing.