'Shall I touch your feet?': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar asks officials to complete land survey by July 2025

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday asked the officials in the Revenue and Land Reforms department to complete the land survey before the next assembly elections, slated to be held in 2025. "I have said that these works (land survey) must be done before the elections," he said while speaking at the appointment letter distribution ceremony of candidates selected for Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer and other related posts.

"If all these works are done before July 2025, it will be good. I bow to you (Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar Singh) with folded hands. Shall I touch your feet? I say this to everyone, do it as soon as possible," the Bihar chief minister said.

Kumar, who started the special aerial survey and settlement of lands across the state in 2013, said it was a well-known fact that more than 60 per cent of incidents of crime in Bihar occur mainly because of land-related disputes. "Now with the appointment of 9,888 more officials, the department must complete the special survey and settlement of lands across the state by July 2025," the CM said.

The chief minister distributed appointment letters to 20 newly recruited officers in Patna. "Our main aim behind conducting special surveys and settlement is to reduce the cases of land disputes in the state. The government has taken several steps to reduce the cases of land disputes. The work of special survey and settlement is an important step in this direction," Kumar said.

Bihar Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, Chief Secretary Brajesh Mehrotra, Additional Chief Secretary Dipak Kumar Singh, and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

(With inputs from PTI)