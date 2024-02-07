scorecardresearch
Sharad Pawar's party to be named 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar', says EC

In a setback to Sharad Pawar, the EC on Tuesday recognised the camp led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as the real NCP

Election Commission on Wednesday agreed to the name “Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar” as the new name for the Sharad Pawar faction of NCP as a one-time option for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Sharad Pawar-led faction had proposed three names.

In a setback to Sharad Pawar, the EC on Tuesday recognised the camp led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as the real NCP and also allotted the party name and symbol to it.

The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999, got split in July last year after his nephew and senior leader Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led government along with eight MLAs of the party.

Published on: Feb 07, 2024, 6:33 PM IST
