Sheesh Mahal 2.0. BJP & AAP trade charges. What is the new controversy

A fresh political flashpoint has erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with both sides trading sharp accusations over what has been dubbed “Sheesh Mahal 2.0.” At the centre of the controversy is a property allegedly linked to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal — and a renewed debate over “aam aadmi vs luxury politics.”
The phrase builds on an earlier controversy around Kejriwal’s official residence at Flagstaff Road, which the BJP had labelled a “Sheesh Mahal” to highlight alleged extravagant spending from public funds.
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Now, the BJP claims there is a second such luxury residence (“2.0”), allegedly tied to Kejriwal — this time linked to a bungalow at Lodhi Estate or, in earlier claims, a property in Chandigarh.
BJP’s allegations
The BJP has escalated the issue with visuals, documents, and political attacks. Delhi minister Parvesh Verma released photos and alleged design plans of a high-end residence, calling it “Sheesh Mahal 2.0.”
The party claims the property is lavish and inconsistent with Kejriwal’s “common man” image.
Questions have been raised about:
BJP leaders have also used political rhetoric and social media campaigns, sharing images to portray the residence as ultra-luxurious.
The controversy has intensified amid broader political churn, including recent defections from AAP.
AAP’s counterattack
AAP has strongly rejected the allegations, calling them fabricated and politically motivated. Senior leader Sanjay Singh said the images circulated by BJP are “fake” and warned of defamation action.
The party maintains that:
AAP leaders have even challenged BJP figures to open their own residences to public scrutiny, framing the issue as political hypocrisy.
Why this controversy matters
“Sheesh Mahal 2.0” is less about a single bungalow and more about political narrative control. For the BJP, it reinforces a corruption-and-luxury charge against Kejriwal. For AAP, it is a test of credibility — and a chance to push back against what it calls misinformation.