Shivaji Maharaj statue unveiled by PM Modi collapses in Maharashtra, CM Eknath Shinde blames 'strong winds' after opposition's criticism

A newly unveiled statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a revered historical figure in Maharashtra, has collapsed in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, however, said that the collapse of the statue happened due to strong winds.

The statue, located at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg, collapsed at 1 pm today amid heavy rainfall and strong winds over the past two to three days. The statue was unveiled by PM Modi on December 4, 2023 during Navy Day celebrations at the Rajkot Fort in Malvan, officials reported.

The collapse occurred during a heavy storm that swept through Mumbai on Sunday. The statue, which was made of bronze and stood at a height of 126 feet, toppled into the sea. There were no reports of injuries, but the incident has caused significant damage to the statue and the surrounding area.

Senior police and district administration officials arrived at the site to assess the situation and evaluate the damage, according to an official. Reacting to the incident, Shinde expressed, "We have deep emotions for Shivaji Maharaj, whom we revere as a God. The statue fell due to strong winds, which is unfortunate. Our Minister is currently on-site, inspecting the situation."

After the incident, Opposition parties criticized the Maharashtra government, accusing it of poor quality work. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik inspected the site and claimed the statue fell because of substandard workmanship.

"The state government may try to evade responsibility. People responsible for the construction and erection of the statue must be probed thoroughly," he said.



NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil also blamed the state government for the statue's collapse, saying they neglected the quality of work. He criticized the government for focusing more on the event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi than on ensuring the statue was properly constructed.

"This Maharashtra government only issues new tenders, accepts commissions and gives contracts accordingly," he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the government for the statue collapse and asked if any action had been taken against the contractor who built it.

"The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj erected at Sindhudurg collapsed today. Modi Ji had inaugurated the structure in December last year. Who was the contractor? Is it correct that the work was given to a Thane-based contractor? What action will be taken against the contractor? How much ‘khoke’ (bribe) did the contractor pass on to the ‘khoke sarkar’?" Chaturvedi tweeted.

In response to the Opposition's criticism, state minister Deepak Kesarkar said the Maharashtra government will replace the statue at the same location and promised to address the issue quickly and effectively.

"I don't have all the details about the incident. However, it's important to note that PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan, also the guardian minister of Sindhudurg district, has said a thorough investigation will be conducted in the matter," he said.

"We are committed to erecting a new statue at the same location. This statue, unveiled by PM Modi, pays tribute to Shivaji Maharaj's visionary efforts in building a sea fort. We will take all necessary steps to address this matter promptly and effectively," he further said.