Shocking: Bangladesh says process underway to ban 'fundamentalist' ISKCON

In a shocking development, the Bangladesh Attorney General on Wednesday described ISCKON as a 'fundamentalist organisation' and a ban on it was already in process. This comes just a day after prominent ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested on sedition charges, and sent to prison.

Krishna's arrest sparked massive protests by community members in various locations, including the capital Dhaka, and the port city of Chattogram.

Today, the High Court wanted to know what steps the government had taken regarding ISKCON's recent activities, including its rally and yesterday's clashes in Chattogram, according to DailyStar.

The court asked Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman to inform the court about the government's steps by Thursday. The HC passed the order after a Supreme Court lawyer, Moniruzzaman, placed two newspaper reports on ISKCON.

The lawyer sought an order to the Bangladesh government to ban ISKCON's operations and impose a state of emergency in Chattogram and Rangpur to avoid any further untoward incidents. The attorney general reportedly told the high court that someone was trying to destabilise the country.

The A-G said the government had started the process of discussions with political parties on recent issues.

