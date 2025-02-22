'Shot because he refused to show answer sheet': Bihar class 10 student kills classmate after board exam

A Class 10 student in Bihar’s Rohtas district allegedly shot two of his classmates—killing one and injuring another—after they refused to show him their answer sheets during board exams, police said.

The accused has been detained, and police have recovered a country-made pistol from his possession.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the students were returning home after their Class 10 Social Sciences exam. According to police, the dispute began a day earlier during the Sanskrit exam when the accused asked two classmates to show him their answer sheets. When they refused, he allegedly threatened them outside the exam centre, leading to a confrontation that was defused by other students.

Superintendent of Police Raushan Kumar said, “On Thursday, when Amit Kumar and Sanjit Kumar were heading home in an autorickshaw, the accused stopped them and opened fire before fleeing.”

Both students were rushed to the nearest government hospital, where Amit succumbed to his injuries. Sanjit is in stable condition.

While police initially probed the shooting as an exam-related dispute, a later statement revealed another possible motive. The detained student claimed he had been harassed by Amit, Sanjit, and their friends for over a year. He alleged that they had assaulted him inside the exam hall, which pushed him to take revenge.

“Even on Thursday, the minor boy claimed that he was assaulted by Amit, Sanjit and others when the final exam was underway, following which he decided to take revenge. The accused also said he wanted to shoot another classmate, but the bullet mistakenly hit Amit and Sanjit,” according to the statement.

Police said the detained boy further claimed that those who were “harassing” him spread “wrong information that the incident took place following a dispute over cheating in the exam."

Earlier in the day, family members of the deceased student blocked a stretch of the nearby highway and disrupted the movement of traffic by burning tyres.

The accused remains in custody as further investigation continues.

(With PTI inputs)