'Should a person born on streets stay there?': Actor Dhanush on buying Rs 150 crore bungalow in Poes Garden

Actor Dhanush has hit back at critics over his recent purchase of a Rs 150 crore home near the residences of Rajinikanth and late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in Poes Garden.

At the audio launch event of his upcoming film "Raayan," Dhanush reflected on his journey from the streets to one of Chennai's most prestigious neighborhoods.

"If I knew buying a house in Poes Garden would have become such a big topic of conversation, I would have got a small apartment instead. Should a person like me not buy a house in Poes Garden? Should a person who was born on the streets remain living there till the end of their life?" he said, calling the chatter over his buy absurd.

Recounting a memory from when he was 16, Dhanush described a bike ride with a friend that led him to Rajinikanth’s house. The excitement of seeing the superstar's home was followed by a glimpse of the crowd outside Jayalalithaa’s residence, sparking a dream to own a home in that very area.

“At that moment, a desire bloomed in my mind; a desire to own at least a small house in Poes Garden,” he recalled.

Dhanush's early years were marked by struggle, and he vividly remembers the pressure surrounding the release of his debut film, "Thulluvadho Ilamai." Had the film not succeeded, he and his family might have faced dire circumstances. The house in Poes Garden, he emphasized, is a gift to his younger self.

Many users, however, called him out on X, stating that he is a product of 'nepotism', as his father is director Kasthuri Raja and brother is director Selvaraghavan. While many criticized him, some of his fans came to his defense. One user pointed out that his father faced financial struggles at that time and even struggled to release his debut film.

Its funny when a Nepo Kid like #Dhanush is talking about starting from a scratch.. Like, damm your family has a cinema background and you access it easily with no talents at all during your first few movies.. And you talk about being in streets? Do you know what is streets? — BlastingTamilCinema (@BLSTG) July 24, 2024

"Raayan," a gangster drama set in North Madras, will see Dhanush both directing and playing the lead role. He is also working on "Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam," a young adult romantic comedy, and is set to portray music maestro Ilaiyaraaja in an upcoming biopic directed by Arun Matheshwaran.

Additionally, Dhanush will star alongside Rashmika Mandanna in "Kubera."

