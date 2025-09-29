'Should I choose money or stability?': Gurugram techie after ditching ₹45 LPA job offer in Bengaluru for peace of mind

Big paychecks usually turn heads, but one techie’s decision to turn down a higher-paying job in Bengaluru over workload and relocation has struck a chord with thousands, sparking a fresh debate about whether money should always come before work-life balance.

A Gurugram-based tech professional recently revealed on Reddit that he rejected a ₹45 lakh per annum job offer from a leading Indian OTT platform. The reason, he explained, was not the money but the work pressure and the need to move away from his current city.

Posting under the username Hunter3911, the techie shared that he had received two offers recently. “I got 2 offers one is from MNC for 38 LPA and another one is from top OTT platform in India for 45 LPA, but I needed to move to Bengaluru away from my current location which is Gurgaon and work pressure was high there. I rejected it and feeling guilty. Should I choose money or stability? Did I do the right thing leaving 45 LPA which is 7 LPA more than my current offer?” he wrote.

His post, titled “Left 45 LPA offer due to high workload feeling guilty,” quickly caught attention, with hundreds of Redditors sharing their thoughts on whether financial growth should come at the cost of work-life balance.

Soon after his post went viral, fellow Reddit users reassured him that he made the right call.

One comment read, “Thirty-eight itself is quite a big amount. So you did the right thing by choosing peace over high workload. You will get another opportunity next year to take a shot on 50.”

Another echoed the same view, simply saying, “You did the right thing.”

Some also pointed out that relocating to Bengaluru for a salary bump of ₹7 lakh might not have been worth it once the costs of moving and living were factored in. “I guess you will be losing more than 7L per year going to Bengaluru. So, it was a good decision,” one user observed. Another added a reminder, “We make money to live a happy life. Just remember that!”

Others praised his decision as wise and mature. “You did the right thing, do not be guilty,” one comment read. A fellow Redditor even went a step further, writing, “In you, I spotted a wise man. Good going.”