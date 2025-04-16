‘Should look at its own abysmal record': India slams Pakistan over remarks on Waqf bill

The Indian government has responded to Pakistan’s remarks about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill that will be taken up by the Supreme Court today. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal issued a statement, asking Pakistan to look at its own “abysmal record” when it comes to protecting the rights of minorities.

Related Articles

“We strongly reject the motivated and baseless comments made by Pakistan on the Waqf Amendment Act enacted by the Parliament of India. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on a matter that is internal to India. Pakistan would do better to look at its own abysmal record when it comes to protecting the rights of minorities, instead of preaching to others,” Jaiswal stated.

India’s response comes to remarks made by Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan who called the Waqf Amendment Bill an infringement into the rights of minorities. “The passage of this discriminatory legislation is also reflective of the growing majoritarianism in India. There are serious apprehensions that it will contribute to further marginalisation of Indian Muslims,” Khan had said.

Our response to media queries regarding comments made by Pakistan on Waqf Bill:



🔗 https://t.co/MOYdvb3it6 pic.twitter.com/KwkU2flALr — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 15, 2025

Meanwhile, the apex court is set to hear a batch of 73 petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the bill. The bill has been controversial as critics believe it violates fundamental rights and is an attempt to seize properties. However, the government has reiterated that the bill is essential to bring about transparency in the management of Waqf properties.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Sanjay Kumar, and Justice KV Viswanathan will hear the petitions today.

The applicants include leaders from parties including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP, Samajwadi Party, actor Vijay’s TVK, RJD, JDU, Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, AAP, and the Indian Union Muslim League, among others.

Moreover, six BJP-ruled states – Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Assam – have approached the Supreme Court to support the constitutionality of the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. These states have filed separate pleas highlighting the potential administration and legal ramifications if the bill is struck down or altered.