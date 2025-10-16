'Show-cause notice issued, suspension next': Priyank Kharge on govt officers attending RSS event

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday informed that he has issued show-cause notices to several government officers who attended RSS events, and that they will be suspended in the coming days. In his department, he added, there were a lot of people who attended the centenary celebrations of RSS.

"I've already issued them show-cause notices, and they'll be suspended in a day or two," the minister said while speaking to news agency ANI. He cited the rule of the Karnataka Civil Service, which bars government officers from participating in programs or be associated with associations that have political leanings. "It has come to our notice that a lot of PDOs, village accountants and other state officers are going around and speaking against the government at RSS functions," Kharge said.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge says, "... In my own department, there are a lot of people who have attended the centenary celebrations of RSS... I've already issued them show-cause notices, and they'll be suspended in a day or two... In 2013, when Jagadish… https://t.co/rae9nPTLb8 pic.twitter.com/2ngihnEUnk — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2025

In a letter dated October 13 to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Kharge, the son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, urged that all such participation be strictly prohibited. Kharge highlighted that several employees in his own department had attended the RSS centenary celebrations, and as a result, he had already issued show-cause notices to those involved, with plans to suspend them soon.

Kharge also pointed out the contradiction in the stance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), questioning if their actions made the party anti-RSS. He referred to a statement made by former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar in 2013, where he stated that only activities within the syllabus should be allowed in government schools and colleges, and no other activities should be permitted.

The minister stressed that despite clear instructions to government officers and employees, there have been recent instances of participation in RSS programs, and he insisted that disciplinary action should be taken against those violating the rules. He urged Siddaramaiah to issue appropriate directions to ensure that no government officer or employee participates in such activities in the future.

In his letter to the Chief Minister, Kharge also raised concerns about the RSS conducting its shakhas (training sessions) in government and government-aided schools, as well as public spaces. He argued that these activities promote slogans and ideologies that instill negative ideas in children and youth, which he believes goes against the unity of the country and the spirit of the Constitution.

