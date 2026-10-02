HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Varun Beverages: Top largecap stocks to buy; check price targets & more

Indian benchmark indices continue to remain under pressure as the weakness persisted for straight tenth week. Amid the weak market sentiments, domestic brokerage firm SMIFS has suggested select largecap stocks including HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and Varun Beverages to trade for decent gains in next one to two months, based on their technical parameters. Here's what it has said on these stocks:

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Tech Mahindra | Buy Range: Rs 1,500-1,520 | Target Price: Rs 1660 | Stop Loss: Rs 1460

Tech Mahindra Ltd is holding near the lower end of its broader rising channel, indicating buying interest around the Rs 1,500–1,520 support zone. It has maintained a higher-low structure within the channel, keeping the medium-term setup constructive. Price is attempting to stabilize around its key moving average support, which could provide a base for the next upward move. The stock can be bought with a sustained recovery likely to strengthen the bullish setup. The bullish view remains valid as long as the stock holds above Rs 1,460 (closing basis), with an upside potential towards Rs 1,660.