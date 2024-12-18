'Shows Amit Shah's anti-Dalit mindset': Dr Ambedkar's grandson tears into Amit Shah over his statement on Ambedkar

Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar, criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, alleging that Shah’s recent comments on the architect of the Constitution reflect the BJP’s entrenched anti-Ambedkar stance. His remarks came as MPs of the INDIA bloc staged protests in the Parliament premises, demanding a public apology from Shah for what they deemed an insult to Dr Ambedkar.

Addressing the media in Pune, Prakash Ambedkar, who heads the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, said, “Before the BJP existed, its predecessors—the Jan Sangh and the RSS—had vehemently opposed Babasaheb during the adoption of the Constitution. Amit Shah’s remarks simply expose the same old mentality of the BJP.”

He added that Shah’s statements reflect the BJP’s frustration. “This mindset persists because they cannot implement their outdated plans—not because of Congress, but because of Babasaheb Ambedkar. They will continue to sulk as long as Ambedkar’s Constitution stands in their way,” Ambedkar said.

The controversy stems from Amit Shah’s recent speech in the Rajya Sabha, where he took a swipe at the Congress, saying, “Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata” (It has become a fashion to repeatedly invoke Ambedkar’s name. Had they taken God’s name so often, they would have secured a place in heaven for seven lifetimes).

Amid mounting criticism, Shah defended his remarks on Wednesday, accusing the Congress of deliberately distorting his speech. “They (the Congress) have distorted the comment I made in the Rajya Sabha. They made edited versions of Modiji's speeches. I request the media to put my full statement in front of the people... I come from a party which follows the ideals of Ambedkar,” Shah told reporters.

Congress leaders and INDIA bloc MPs were quick to condemn Shah’s comments, calling it a deliberate attack on Ambedkar’s legacy. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a video of Shah’s speech on X, amplifying demands for the Home Minister’s resignation and a formal apology in Parliament. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge accused Shah of insulting both Ambedkar and the Constitution, calling for his resignation.

Meanwhile, Prakash Ambedkar also drew attention to the recent death of Somnath Suryawanshi, who allegedly died in judicial custody following violence in Parbhani over the desecration of a Constitution replica. Ambedkar demanded ₹1 crore compensation for Suryawanshi’s family, underscoring the incident as a grim reflection of ongoing injustice.

As the political storm intensifies, the BJP remains firm in dismissing the accusations as opposition distortion, while calls for accountability and protests continue to dominate the political landscape.

