'Mask has fallen': Mamata Banerjee tears into Amit Shah over his Ambedkar remarks, Opposition corners PM Modi, BJP

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, accusing him of making derogatory comments about Dr. BR Ambedkar during a recent Rajya Sabha speech.

In a tweet on X, Banerjee condemned Shah's remarks, stating, "The mask has fallen! As Parliament reflects on 75 glorious years of the Constitution, HM @AmitShah chose to TARNISH this occasion with DEROGATORY remarks against Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, that too in the temple of Democracy." She went on to accuse Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of displaying a "CASTEIST and ANTI-DALIT mindset," emphasizing the disrespect shown to Ambedkar, a revered figure for millions in India.

Related Articles

Banerjee further warned that if the BJP had achieved its dream of securing 400 seats, they would have "rewritten history" to erase Dr. Ambedkar's contributions entirely. "If this is how they behave after being reduced to 240 seats, imagine the damage they would’ve inflicted," she said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader stressed that Shah’s remarks were an "insult" not just to Ambedkar but to every person who looks up to him for guidance and inspiration. "What else can you expect from a party that has internalised HATE and BIGOTRY?" Banerjee added.

She also highlighted that Shah’s comments were an attack on Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy and the very foundation of India’s Constitution. "Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is the Father of the Constitution, and this outrageous remark is an outright attack on him and all members of the Drafting Committee," she said, pointing out that the committee symbolized India's unity in diversity, with members from various castes, creeds, ethnicities, and religions.

Shah's remarks were made during a speech in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, where he criticized Congress for repeatedly invoking Ambedkar’s name. "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar... If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven," Shah remarked, which sparked outrage across the opposition.

The Congress party, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, took immediate aim at Shah's statement. Kharge demanded Shah’s resignation, calling his comments an insult to both Ambedkar and the Constitution. "His ideology of Manusmriti and RSS makes it clear that he does not want to respect Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution," Kharge said, adding that Shah should apologize to the people of India and step down from his position. "If he keeps talking like this, the entire country will be under fire because people will not tolerate Babasaheb Ambedkar's insult," he warned.

The remarks by Shah have stirred a fierce debate across the political spectrum, with opposition parties uniting in condemnation of the home minister's comments.

