Karnataka politics news | Siddaramaiah resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister on Thursday, saying he would abide by whatever decision the Congress high command takes, as the party moved towards a leadership transition in the state.

He was the longest serving Chief Minister after D. Devaraj Urs, who served the state for 7 years and 239 days. Siddaramaiah served for a total of 8 years and 12 days.

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The development is set to pave the way for Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to take over the top post, although the Congress high command is yet to formally announce the next chief minister.

The resignation followed weeks of intense speculation over a change in leadership in Karnataka and triggered a day of political activity in Bengaluru. Siddaramaiah, who later appeared with Shivakumar at a joint press conference, signalled that the transition in the ruling Congress government was being handled in a coordinated manner.

After tendering his resignation, Siddaramaiah told reporters, “I will do as the high command says,” underlining that he would accept the party leadership's decision on the next course of action. Earlier in the day, the veteran Congress leader had informed his Cabinet colleagues about the move during a breakfast meeting at his official residence in Bengaluru.

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What lies next for the 77-year-old veteran?