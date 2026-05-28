Business Today
Subscribe
Petrol PricesDiesel PricesBT ReelsPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRI
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Siddaramaiah resigns as Karnataka CM: Rajya Sabha or national role - what next for him?

Siddaramaiah resigns as Karnataka CM: Rajya Sabha or national role - what next for him?

Karnataka politics latest: The development is set to pave the way for Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to take over the top post, although the Congress high command is yet to formally announce the next chief minister.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 28, 2026 3:54 PM IST
Siddaramaiah resigns as Karnataka CM: Rajya Sabha or national role - what next for him?Karnataka politics latest news: Sidda quits, DKS waiting to take over

Karnataka politics news | Siddaramaiah resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister on Thursday, saying he would abide by whatever decision the Congress high command takes, as the party moved towards a leadership transition in the state.

He was the longest serving Chief Minister after D. Devaraj Urs, who served the state for 7 years and 239 days. Siddaramaiah served for a total of 8 years and 12 days. 

Advertisement

The development is set to pave the way for Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to take over the top post, although the Congress high command is yet to formally announce the next chief minister.

The resignation followed weeks of intense speculation over a change in leadership in Karnataka and triggered a day of political activity in Bengaluru. Siddaramaiah, who later appeared with Shivakumar at a joint press conference, signalled that the transition in the ruling Congress government was being handled in a coordinated manner.

After tendering his resignation, Siddaramaiah told reporters, “I will do as the high command says,” underlining that he would accept the party leadership's decision on the next course of action. Earlier in the day, the veteran Congress leader had informed his Cabinet colleagues about the move during a breakfast meeting at his official residence in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

What lies next for the 77-year-old veteran?

  • Rajya Sabha: According to an India Today report, the party high command offered Siddaramaiah a Rajya Sabha berth. Of the four Rajya Sabha seats in the southern state, the Congress is likely to comfortably bag 3, and the BJP is expected to win one. Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to be renominated. The party is also considering nominating DK Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh. 
  • Larger OBC positioning ahead of 2029: The Congress reportedly told the Karnataka politics veteran that he was needed in Delhi as one of the party's strongest OBC faces at the national level. This is linked to Rahul Gandhi's aggressive push on caste census, social justice, and OBC politics ahead of the 2029 general elections. 
  • Continued role in Karnataka politics: Despite his resignation as the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah is expected to have a solid influence over the state Cabinet. 
  • AHINDA outreach: He will continue to lead and strengthen his core support base - the AHINDA grouping (Minorities, Backward Classes, and Dalits) via state-level conventions and public rallies to retain the party's regional voter base. 

Published on: May 28, 2026 3:54 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today