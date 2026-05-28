'Anomalies in turnover': Patanjali shares in focus after Rs 1,353 cr GST demand, penalty

Shares of Patanjali Foods Ltd, which are down 20 per cent in the past six months, will be in focus on Friday morning, as the company received a show cause notice from the tax department due to alleged differences and anomalies in turnover pertaining to FY2022-23 reported by the company. In an exchange filing, Patanjali Foods said the show cause notice, regarding a tax demand of Rs 1,353 crore, along with penalty, was issued by the Office of the Assistant Commissioner (ST), Royapuram (C) Assessment Circle, North Division, Chennai, intimating alleged discrepancies in the GST return.

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Patanjali Foods is a public limited company engaged primarily in the business of processing of oil-seeds, refining of crude oil for edible use, production of oil meal, food products from soya and value added products from downstream and upstream processing.

"The SCN proposes a total tax demand of Rs 13,52,92,49,106/- together with penalty aggregating to Rs 1,35,29,24,910/- and applicable interest under the provisions of applicable GST laws," Patanjali Foods said.

Patanjali Foods, which is also engaged in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), fast-moving health goods (FMHG) and home & personal care (HPC) business comprising mainly of food, biscuits, nutraceutical, home care, skin care, dental care and hair care products, said it is in the process of submitting appropriate responses in consultation with its tax advisors. Patanjali Foods said it believes that it has adequate grounds to substantiate its position and will file an appropriate response before the relevant authority within the prescribed timelines.

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As of now, Patanjali Foods said it does not expect any financial liability.

"However, exact financial implications cannot be determined till the completion of the proceedings," it said.

All eyes would be on Patanjali Foods Ltd 's March quarter results on May 30. On that day, the company board will consider and approve the audited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 and take on record the report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the company.

Detailing the notice, Patanjali said the authority on comparison of GSTR-3B monthly returns filed by the company with corresponding GSTR-7 filed by the Deductors of TDS found differences and anomalies in turnover.

The company is also engaged in generation of power from wind energy and trading in various products, Patanjali Foods said.