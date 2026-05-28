PhysicsWallah shares in focus as Q4 loss narrows; what it says on AI integration

Shares of PhysicsWallah Ltd will be in focus on Friday after the company reported narrowing of losses to Rs 81 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 330 crore losses in the same quarter last year. PhysicsWallah said Q4 is seasonally one of the lightest quarters for the business, as most batch cycles conclude during this period, which compresses revenue recognition and margins.

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The edtech platform had reported a profit of Rs 144 crore in the December quarter.

PhysicsWallah said its revenue from operations grew 51 per cent YoY to Rs 919 crore for the quarter, with pre-IndAS Ebitda coming in at Rs 9 crore compared with a loss of Rs 140 crore Q4 of FY25.

PhysicsWallah noted that Indian students sit for major exams between February and June. Right after results, they enroll for the next year of coaching. That single decision window March to September drives most of its cash collections for the year -- 79 per cent collection of FY26.

"But we don't book that cash as revenue right away. Revenue is recognized gradually over the length of each batch (typically across Q2 and Q3, when most of the batches are running).

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Online revenue for the quarter, accounting for 50 per cent of sales, grew 39 per cent YoY to Rs 1,954 crore. Offline sales, accounting for 45 per cent revenue, grew 31 per cent YoY to Rs 1,774 crore.

In the online sales, unique transacting users grew 18 per cent to 4.87 million, supported by broad-based momentum with 13 of 16 categories delivering double-digit enrollment growth, PhysicsWallah said. It said ACPU expanded 11.4 per cent YoY to Rs 4,104, driven by strong uptake in value-added services.

In the offline segment, PhysicsWallah said it was the fastest-growing player, with network expanding 155 centres to 353, with student enrolments crossing 0.47 million. ARPU for the quarter stood at Rs 36,625, down 9 per cent YoY due to change in segment mix.

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AI not a replacement

PhysicsWallah said AI is not a replacement for its teachers.

"It is a way to give every Indian student a tutor available at 11 at night, one who knows exactly where they struggle, doesn't judge them, and teaches them in their own language. Our goal is to bring the cost of this down to the lowest cost per hour. In a country where one teacher often handles five grades in a single classroom, a personal tutor for every child is no longer a luxury. It is what India needs next," it said.