India's first hydrogen train is ready: What it is, route, speed and why it matters

India is set to begin operations of its first indigenous hydrogen-powered train, marking a major step in Indian Railways' push towards cleaner and more energy-efficient transport systems.

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday said Indian Railways had approved a 10-car Hydrogen Fuel Cell-based trainset for operations on the Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway in Haryana.

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The train, powered by a 1200 KW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system, will run at a maximum speed of 75 kmph.

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What is India's first hydrogen train project?

Indian Railways has approved a hydrogen fuel cell-based trainset designed to run using hydrogen instead of conventional fossil fuels.

The ministry said the project reflected Railways' "broader commitment to innovation, energy efficiency and environmentally sustainable transportation".

Hydrogen fuel cell technology generates electricity through a chemical reaction using hydrogen, with water vapour emerging as the only emission.

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Which route will the train run on?

The Jind-Sonipat section in Haryana has been identified as the pilot route for the hydrogen train operations.

An indigenous hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has already been set up at Jind for the project.

How fast will the hydrogen train run?

According to the Railways Ministry, the 10-car train will operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph and use a 1200 KW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system.

Why is this project significant?

With the launch of the hydrogen train project, India joins a small group of countries exploring hydrogen-powered rail systems for sustainable mobility.

The ministry said countries such as Germany, Japan, China and the United States are already operating or testing hydrogen rail technologies.

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"As the technology is still at a nascent stage, only a limited number of countries are currently operating or testing such systems," the ministry said.

How will the hydrogen system work?

Railways said a hydrogen compression system had been installed for refuelling operations, and necessary technical support and spare systems had also been arranged.

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has granted the required licence for storage and dispensing of compressed hydrogen gas at the Jind facility.

The project also includes standby compressor systems, hydrogen leak detectors and flame detectors to ensure safe operations.

What safety measures are being put in place?

Indian Railways said the project would operate under extensive safety and operational protocols.

These include: 24x7 monitoring of the hydrogen refuelling system, deployment of trained and certified personnel, regular inspections and maintenance schedules, and safety audits and approved standard operating procedures.

During the initial phase, trained technical staff will travel with the train to monitor operations.

What does this mean for Indian Railways?

The hydrogen train project forms part of Indian Railways' clean-energy push and aligns with India's net-zero carbon emission goals. Hydrogen fuel cell systems are increasingly being viewed globally as an alternative to diesel-powered transport because they generate electricity with minimal emissions.

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The ministry said the project represented a "major step towards green and sustainable transportation".

