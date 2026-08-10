Sikkim draws most foreign tourists in Northeast, Assam a distant second

Mizoram recorded 11,484 foreign tourist visits, while Meghalaya had 7,116. Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh recorded 5,425 and 4,582, respectively. Manipur had the lowest number at 2,892.

The figures cover tourist visits, rather than unique individual tourists.

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SIKKIM LEADS AGAIN IN 2026

Sikkim has also retained its lead in the first half of 2026.

Between January and June this year, the state recorded 43,734 foreign tourist visits. Assam followed with 32,471. Mizoram recorded 7,389, while Tripura had 9,424.

Sikkim also recorded 23.52 lakh domestic tourist visits during the six-month period, the highest among the eight states after Assam's 46.04 lakh.

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CENTRE'S PUSH FOR NORTHEAST TOURISM

In his Lok Sabha reply, Shekhawat said the Tourism Ministry promotes destinations and tourism products across the Northeast through promotional events, assistance to state governments for fairs and festivals, exhibitions, websites and social media.

The ministry has also been organising the International Tourism Mart (ITM) in the Northeast since 2013. The annual event is aimed at showcasing the region's tourism potential to domestic and international audiences.

The latest ITM was held in Gangtok, Sikkim, from November 13 to 16, 2025.

Shekhawat said the event brings together tourism businesses and entrepreneurs from all eight northeastern states, along with buyers, sellers, media, government agencies and other stakeholders.

The ministry also revamped the Incredible India website as the Incredible India Digital Platform (IIDP) in September 2024. The platform features tourism destinations in the Northeast and is available in Hindi, English and UN languages.

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The ministry also regularly posts creative content, live sessions and other promotional material on Northeast destinations through its social media handles, Shekhawat said.