'Simple and humble, unlike flashy billionaires': Sudha Murty's simplicity steals the show at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding

When Sudha Murty, author and philanthropist, attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's opulent wedding in Mumbai, she did so with her characteristic charm, simplicity and elan. Clad in a purple saree, Sudha Murty, the wife of Infosys billionaire Narayana Murthy, accessorized her outfit with just a mangalsutra and a smartwatch, winning hearts and earning admiration for her understated elegance from netizens across the globe.

Related Articles

Amid the glittering display of jaw-dropping jewelry, including Nita Ambani's breathtaking 100-carat yellow diamond solitaire necklace and Shloka Mehta's stunning 450-carat heart-shaped diamond necklace, Sudha Murty’s unassuming ensemble stood out, showcasing her modesty in a sea of opulence.

Actress Namrata Shirodkar captured the essence of this simplicity by sharing a picture with Sudha Murty on Instagram, writing, “Heard so much about this wise lady, and meeting her only confirmed my faith.”

"Her admiration for my great grandmother, and now my husband, and daughter humbled me! 🙏

Memories to cherish," she wrote further.

The post was soon filled with comments praising Sudha Murty’s humble appearance.

As Shirodkar's post went viral, netizens were quick to praise Murty's simplicity and elegance.

“Sudha Murthy doesn't change her simplicity for Anant Ambani's wedding either, respect,” one Instagram user noted.

“Simple and humble! Unlike the flashy billionaires,” a third person commented, while a fourth said: “Inspiring woman. No show-off.”

Sudha Murty, now a Rajya Sabha member, is no stranger to praise for her simple lifestyle. In the past, Murty has spoken at length about her desire to maintain a simple life, despite being a bestselling author and a public voice. For instance, she had revealed that she hasn't bought a saree in 30 years, based on a vow she made in Varanasi. She even shared an incident where she was snubbed by affluent women at London's Heathrow airport who mistook her for an economy class traveller, unaware of her real identity and that her son-in-law then was the Prime Minister of Britain.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant married his longtime sweetheart, Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai. The celebration saw the presence of global figures, from US reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian, to the entire Bollywood, to world figures like Tony Blair and more.