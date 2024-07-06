'When you go to Kashi...': Sudha Murty reveals why she hasn’t bought a new saree in 30 years

Author-philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty hasn't bought a sari in 30 years. In a recent interview, Murty revealed her "100 percent no shopping policy" for over two decades. The reason? A trip to Varanasi nearly 30 years ago.

“When you go to Kashi, it's said you should give up something you love dearly. I loved shopping, so I promised the Ganga I would give it up for life,” the engineer-turned-philanthropist shared.

The 73-year-old attributes her commitment to her humble upbringing. Her parents and grandparents lived minimally, which influenced her own lifestyle.

“When my mother passed away six years ago, it took just half an hour to sort her belongings—she had only 8-10 saris. When my grandmother died 32 years ago, she had just four saris. They traveled light on this earth, and that simplicity has been part of my upbringing,” Murty told Voice of Fashion.

Since giving up shopping, Murty has worn only saris gifted by her sisters, close friends, and occasionally NGOs she has worked with. Her most cherished possessions are two hand-embroidered saris, gifts from women whose lives she changed as the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation.

"I've been wearing sarees for fifty years now, and I always ensure they are well cared for. After wearing them, I air them out, iron them, and store them properly. I never wear my sarees so low that they touch the ground, which keeps them clean and extends their lifespan," she said.

Murty also shared that her husband gifted her two simple saris for their wedding. “I was so happy to have them. I did not want more. Even today, I struggle to understand seasonal trends and fashion collections. How long can you follow fashion dictates? I believe in having just enough for my basic needs. If you visit our home, you'll see we have very little stuff around.”

In her maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha earlier this week, Murty advocated for a government-sponsored vaccination program to combat cervical cancer. She also urged for the recognition of 57 domestic tourist sites as World Heritage Sites, emphasizing their cultural and historical significance.