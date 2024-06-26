'Wrong number': When Sudha Murty almost hung up on former president APJ Abdul Kalam

Author-philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty recently shared an anecdote about getting an unexpected phone call from former President APJ Abdul Kalam, which she initially thought was a mistake.

Taking to her official X account, she posted a picture of Mr Kalam conferring her Padma Shri award in 2006. In an audio clip from a show, she recounted, "One day, I got a call saying that Mr Abdul Kalam wants to speak to you. I told the operator that this is a wrong number because I don't have anything with Abdul Kalam."

Thinking the call was meant for her husband, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, she told the operator, "Instead of Mr Murthy, you have connected to Mrs Murty." However, the operator assured her that Kalam specifically wanted to speak with her.

Once I received a call from Mr. Abdul Kalam, who told me that he reads my columns and enjoys them. pic.twitter.com/SWEQ6zfeu4 — Smt. Sudha Murty (@SmtSudhaMurty) June 25, 2024

"I got worried and wondered what have I done to receive a call from Abdul Kalam," she humorously recalled.

To her surprise, Kalam called to praise one of her columns. "He said he read my column on 'IT divide' and really loved it. He said he always reads my columns," she added, clearly touched by the compliment.

Sudha Murty is a prolific author, especially known for her children's books and contributions to Kannada and English literature. At 73, she has been honored with the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar, the Padma Shri (2006), and the Padma Bhushan (2023). Earlier this year, she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu.

